Jury selection begins in trial for mom accused of reporting fake attempted abduction

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Jury selection began Thursday morning in the trial against a mom charged with making up a story about an Egyptian man trying to kidnap her daughter at a mall.

Santana Adams, of Milton, is charged with falsely reporting an emergency incident.

Opening statements in the trial are also set to be heard in the Cabell County courtroom Thursday.

Adams claimed she used a gun to thwart the attempted kidnapping of her 5-year-old at a mall in Barboursville in April of 2019.

Her story unraveled when surveillance video didn’t support her claims. The man was released from jail and Adams was charged.

