KCHD, KCEAA to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will hold a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday, March 13 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The clinic will be a partnership between KCHD, KCEAA, the city of Charleston, Kanawha County Commission, Charleston Area Medical Center, Thomas Health Systems, West Virginia Health Right, Family Care, the University of Charleston and the West Virginia National Guard.

A limited number of appointments for new doses have been given to those age 50 or older, education workers age 40-50 and all 16+ with certain medical conditions who are signed up through West Virginia’s COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System at www.vaccinate.wv.gov.

If KCHD administered the first dose of your Moderna vaccine Feb. 8 through 13, or the first dose of your Pfizer vaccine Feb. 15 through 20, you should have gotten a call scheduling the second dose of your vaccine. Those who did not get a call for an appointment but got their vaccine during those dates should come for their second dose Saturday.

To pre-register for a future vaccine event, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965 for assistance signing up. Please do not come to the clinic without an appointment.

Drive-through vaccines are available on the Coliseum’s Lee Street parking lot (loading dock area) to those with an appointment for a drive-through or mobile vaccine.

Those who have appointments are guaranteed to get a vaccine. Please do not come more than 15 minutes early to your appointment. Doing so slows down the process for you and others.

Free parking for the clinic is available at the Coliseum’s Quarrier Street parking garage.

