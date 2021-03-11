Kentucky lawmakers hear about more unemployment problems

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers heard about more unemployment problems.

It’s been almost one year since tens of thousands of people began losing their jobs and there are still many people who tell us they can’t seem to wake up from that nightmare.

Thursday, a House panel heard from nearly a half dozen people, from the state treasurer to labor cabinet secretary, about fraud in the system.

Along with a lot of people telling us they were not able to get their claims resolved, some people who said they were not supposed to get unemployment received notification of payment.

And, what’s scary, they say is the notification also had a lot of their personal information on it such as their social security number.

We have also heard from people who said they were not able to get what was owed them after someone else used their name to apply for benefits.

Thursday’s hearing comes just a few weeks after the state auditor testified about a scathing report of the unemployment insurance program which said some federal laws were broken.

The unemployment office director says they are still working through 67,000 unresolved claims but have paid out more than $6 billion in benefits.

More career centers to offer in-person unemployment help are supposed to open next month.

