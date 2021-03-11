Advertisement

Ohioans 50+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Walk-in clinic Thursday
Ohio expands COVID-19 vaccinations to state residents 50 and up, type 2 diabetics, and those in...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - Phase 1-D and 2-B open in Ohio Thursday, making 1.4 million more Ohioans eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The new phases opening Thursday, 1D and 2B, include all Ohioans age 50 and up, and those with type 2 diabetes and end stage renal disease.

The Lawrence County Health Department is hosting a walk-in clinic Thursday at the old South Point High School.

The clinic runs from 9:15 a.m. until noon, or until the vaccine runs out.

It is open to Lawrence County residents in phases 1A, 1B, 1C, 1D, 2A and 2B.

Ohio has also launched a new scheduling website. Go to getheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to check on eligibility criteria or set an appointment.

