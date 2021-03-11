Pirates lose heartbreaker in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Wheelersburg Pirates went cold at the worst possible time in the Division III regional semi-finals. They led 47-38 against Worthington Christian with 4:25 to go in the game and didn’t score another point and lost 50-47.

Drew Faieta hit the game winner with 1.8 seconds left which capped off a 12-0 run and a 70 foot desperation shot didn’t fall for the Pirates. Worthington Christian will play Fairland Saturday for a trip to the Ohio Division III final four.

Here’s the highlights that aired Wednesday night on WSAZ Sports.

