Proms making a comeback across Ohio

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio (WSAZ) - As spring approaches, we know prom season is just around the corner.

Although the pandemic caused many students to miss out on that experience last year, some schools -- like Green Local School District -- are making the effort to make it happen this time around.

With guidelines for this year’s prom expected to be issued in the coming weeks for the state of Ohio, students like Kaylee Blankenship will be able to finish off her senior year in style.

“I actually already have my dress. It has a big thing down here with a bunch of feathers and feathers up here, so I’m excited,” Blankenship said.

Green Local High School Principal Matthew McCorkle says only students in grades 11 and 12 are permitted to attend.

These upperclassmen are not allowed to bring underclassmen or students from other schools.

“We know that we have a tentative date set. We are starting to sell tickets, just because we are trying to get an idea of what kind of numbers we are going to have,” McCorkle said.

When it comes to masks and social distancing, McCorkle says those elements are still in the planning process. The district is waiting for further guidance from Gov. Mike DeWine.

Throughout a year of uncertainty, getting the chance to end the year with a tradition sparks hope for Blankenship.

“I haven’t even seen some of the people in my class and I’m just really excited for all of us to get together one more time,” Blankenship said.

Superintendent Jodie Armstrong says the final decision regarding what prom will look like for the Green Local School District will be up to the Scioto County Health Department and superintendent’s office.

As for other schools across the area, we are still waiting to hear from each school district on their decisions to hold prom.

