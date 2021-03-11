Advertisement

Spring fever alert, Day 3

Warmest weather since November
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The warmest day since November featured highs in the mid-70s area-wide. Warming southerly breezes responsible for the sudden surge! Now under the cover of darkness a partial cloud cover and the south breeze are conspiring to keep readings in the 50s all night long. This will sponsor a spike in tree pollen that will only be arrested when rains arrive late Thursday night into Friday. So pollen sufferers keep an antihistamine handy as you toil on your Thursday at home, work, school or at play.

Thursday’s partial sunshine will be accompanied by those warming breezes again so highs in the mid-70s are again in the making. While a brief sprinkle or light shower is possible up north on Thursday, the vast majority will await rains to arrive Thursday night late into Friday.

Friday will start a cool down that will in time see weekend highs back off to the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s. Skies on Saturday will be mixed with clouds and sun playing a game of hide and go seek. By Sunday clouds will be common with a shower possible. Then rain showers will be common Monday into Tuesday.

