Advertisement

Thin mint cupcakes

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Girl scouts are out delivering cookies and setting up in front of stores with boxes to sell. March 8th through the 12th is National Girl Scouts Week and to celebrate we have a way you can get creative with your favorite cookies.

Audrey Allred, a girl scout Cadette from troop 1839, shows us how to turn thin mints into cupcakes.

To find a girl scout in your area or to see some more recipes head to the Girl Scouts website.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gummy worms, containing 10 milligrams of cannabidiol, are displayed at the Cannabis World...
Poison Center warns about dangers of Delta-8-THC
Woman arrested for threatening students, staff at middle school
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
People who visited business in Nicholas County asked to quarantine
UPDATE | W.Va. DHHR releases list of facilities with unreported COVID-19 deaths

Latest News

KY NO KNOCK WARRANT BILL
KY NO KNOCK WARRANT BILL - clipped version
Possible name change for Yeager Airport
Yeager Airport could possibly change its name
Possible name change for Yeager Airport
Possible name change for Yeager Airport
Pat Schumann, Vice President of University Advancement, shares the importance this day holds...
Day of Giving at West Virginia State University