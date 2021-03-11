Thin mint cupcakes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Girl scouts are out delivering cookies and setting up in front of stores with boxes to sell. March 8th through the 12th is National Girl Scouts Week and to celebrate we have a way you can get creative with your favorite cookies.

Audrey Allred, a girl scout Cadette from troop 1839, shows us how to turn thin mints into cupcakes.

To find a girl scout in your area or to see some more recipes head to the Girl Scouts website.

