Advertisement

Two artists added to Mountain Stage lineup for concert at Marshall stadium

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain Stage has announced two additional acts for their outdoor concert to be held on Marshall University’s campus at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

The event is happening as part of the 84th Season of the Marshall Artists Series and will take place on Friday, April 16th at 7:30 PM.

The show’s lineup will feature singer-songwriter and prolific pianist, A.J. Croce, as well as the powerhouse Alabama-based rock and roll soul band St. Paul & The Broken Bones. Additional acts will be announced at a later date.

“The Marshall Artists Series is excited to be joining forces again with Mountain Stage on our own turf at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium,” says Penny Watkins, Executive Director of the Marshall Artists Series. “Mountain Stage never ceases to amaze our city and state over the years.  This year is special as we pay tribute to Frank E. Hanshaw, Jr., a major caregiver of non-profits in our city, and celebrate Huntington’s 150th birthday.”

This event will be held rain or shine.

All seating in the Joan C. Edwards Stadium on the campus of Marshall University will be general admission. Seating will be socially distanced. Doors at the stadium will open at 6:30 PM. All local, state and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19 in place at that time will be enforced.

General admission tickets for this performance of Mountain Stage are $60. Price includes all taxes and fees. To purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com, or call the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-6656, 9 ba.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gummy worms, containing 10 milligrams of cannabidiol, are displayed at the Cannabis World...
Poison Center warns about dangers of Delta-8-THC
Woman arrested for threatening students, staff at middle school
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
People who visited business in Nicholas County asked to quarantine
UPDATE | W.Va. DHHR releases list of facilities with unreported COVID-19 deaths

Latest News

Gov. Justice to hold virtual town hall on plan to repeal state income tax Thursday
On Wednesday, Frontier leaders testified in front of W.Va. lawmakers on plans to improve...
WSAZ Now Desk | Frontier leaders testify in front of W.Va. lawmakers
In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
GOP-backed effort to rein in DeWine’s pandemic powers passes
Money
City of Huntington set to get $44.8 million in COVID relief