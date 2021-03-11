Two artists added to Mountain Stage lineup for concert at Marshall stadium

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain Stage has announced two additional acts for their outdoor concert to be held on Marshall University’s campus at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

The event is happening as part of the 84th Season of the Marshall Artists Series and will take place on Friday, April 16th at 7:30 PM.

The show’s lineup will feature singer-songwriter and prolific pianist, A.J. Croce, as well as the powerhouse Alabama-based rock and roll soul band St. Paul & The Broken Bones. Additional acts will be announced at a later date.

“The Marshall Artists Series is excited to be joining forces again with Mountain Stage on our own turf at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium,” says Penny Watkins, Executive Director of the Marshall Artists Series. “Mountain Stage never ceases to amaze our city and state over the years. This year is special as we pay tribute to Frank E. Hanshaw, Jr., a major caregiver of non-profits in our city, and celebrate Huntington’s 150th birthday.”

This event will be held rain or shine.

All seating in the Joan C. Edwards Stadium on the campus of Marshall University will be general admission. Seating will be socially distanced. Doors at the stadium will open at 6:30 PM. All local, state and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19 in place at that time will be enforced.

General admission tickets for this performance of Mountain Stage are $60. Price includes all taxes and fees. To purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com, or call the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-6656, 9 ba.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

