Visitation to resume at federally regulated long-term health care facilities in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – After nearly a year since the COVID-19 pandemic started, visitation will resume soon at federally regulated long-term health care facilities in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.

The governor announced it will be permitted to start beginning Monday, March 15, allowing some to hug their loved ones for the first time in months. Previously, visitation had only been allowed to resume at state-regulated long-term care facilities.

Beshear also announced Kentucky Career Center locations can open to in-person appointments by April 15, including the locations in Morehead and Prestonsburg.

In his daily COVID-19 report, the governor announced 1,211 new cases and 37 more deaths. Thursday’s positivity rate was 3.95%.

Regarding the vaccination effort, 910,353 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose. Beshear said the state is expected to cross the 1 million mark soon.

He and state health director Dr. Steven Stack announced an expansion in phase 1C vaccination starting Monday, March 15. It includes people 16 and older with certain medical or behavioral health conditions.

People 60 and older, especially those with a higher mortality risk from certain conditions such as diabetes, will continue to be prioritized, according to state health officials.

