Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Frontier leaders testify in front of W.Va. lawmakers

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia legislators grilled leaders from Frontier Communications during a hearing Wednesday afternoon about how the company is working to improve its service in the state.

The WSAZ Now Desk has more in-depth interviews from both lawmakers and Frontier leaders about the hearing and plans to invest in infrastructure.

To read more, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gummy worms, containing 10 milligrams of cannabidiol, are displayed at the Cannabis World...
Poison Center warns about dangers of Delta-8-THC
Woman arrested for threatening students, staff at middle school
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
People who visited business in Nicholas County asked to quarantine
UPDATE | W.Va. DHHR releases list of facilities with unreported COVID-19 deaths

Latest News

Gov. Justice to hold virtual town hall on plan to repeal state income tax Thursday
On Wednesday, Frontier leaders testified in front of W.Va. lawmakers on plans to improve...
WSAZ Now Desk | Frontier leaders testify in front of W.Va. lawmakers
In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
GOP-backed effort to rein in DeWine’s pandemic powers passes
Two artists added to Mountain Stage lineup for concert at Marshall stadium