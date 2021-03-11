W.Va. legislature considers bill to mandate split child custody

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bill that would change child custody battles in West Virginia has passed the House of Delegates and is being considered by the state Senate.

H.B. 2363, known as the Best Interests of the Child Protection Act, would mandate a judge grant 50/50 shared custody whenever possible in a divorce or custody proceeding. The bill would allow for a minimum of a 35/65 split when the judge sees necessary and sole custody under limited circumstances, such as child abuse, that can change a temporary or permanent parenting plan.

“If somebody has something less than 30 percent custody, then the parent can even move away,” said lead sponsor Del. Geoff Foster (R-Putnam). “This bill is something that keeps both parents involved in a child’s life, which is something that has been proven to be what’s best for the child.”

Foster grew up in a separated household and saw the benefits of 50/50 custody, compared to other options. He introduced the legislation after psychological data showed there are big advantages to having contact with both parents after a separation.

Currently, a judge is allowed to use judgement about who performs the most caretaking and provide that parent with the most custody. Someone with a lot of experience making those decisions is retired Family Court Judge Susan Perry.

Perry said families are not all the same, so one solution in a custody battle will not necessarily work for another family. She said decisions need to be made based on what is best for a child, not based on guidelines.

“They’re in sports, they’re in ball games, they’re in dance classes, they’re in scouting events, they have friends, they want to go to sleepovers,” Perry said about a child’s busy life. “Those types of things make it very difficult to schedule 50/50 if that’s what’s being pushed by the court.”

Perry said this legislation would open up every custody case across the state that is not currently a 50/50 split, and the state does not have enough judges to hear all those cases at once. She is hopeful the Legislature could focus on mediation or other methods to prevent divorce and disputes in the first place.

“It’s very difficult to come up with that 50/50 split that people want, but that’s a great goal,” Perry said. “There is no one that I know that thinks dads aren’t good parents or that moms aren’t good parents. It’s simply a matter of time. You can’t just take a cookie cutter and stamp it down, and say this family is going to do this and this other family is going to do the same thing, because families are not the same.”

Foster said he knows legislation alone will not build a better family through the court system, but he is hoping this bill could ultimately help children build a better future.

The bill passed the House on Monday and is currently awaiting action by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

