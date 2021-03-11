W.Va. State Fire Marshal names new chief deputy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Fire Marshal has selected a chief deputy.

Robert D. “Robbie” Bailey IV, who most recently served as the Public Service Training coordinator at the W.Va. Department of Education, will take over the role.

Bailey’s career spans more than two decades and has included terms as an acting municipal police chief, assistant state fire marshal and homeland security regional liaison.

He succeeds Robert S. Sharp, who retired as chief deputy in June 2020.

“Robbie Bailey has dedicated his life’s work to serving and protecting West Virginians and I’m honored to select him for this position,” West Virginia State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree said. “With his diverse background, I’m confident he will provide a continual and constant display of honor and integrity within his leadership role throughout the agency.”

A graduate of Bluefield College with a criminal justice degree, Bailey has served as a telecommunicator for Wyoming County, Pineville’s acting police chief, an assistant state fire marshal and an area liaison for what is now the Division of Emergency Management.

“I am honored to be selected for this position,” Bailey said. “I am looking forward to continuing the work of Chief Deputy Sharp, Fire Marshal Tyree, and the agency as a whole. I am excited to work with emergency service stakeholders throughout the state.”

