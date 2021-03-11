Advertisement

Yeager Airport could possibly change its name

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Yeager Airport could have a new name.

During a meeting with Yeager Airport’s marketing committee on Wednesday, it was proposed that the airport would change their name to become more recognizable to travelers outside of West Virginia. They say they are facing problems with people not knowing the airport exists because “Yeager Airport” is too nondescript.

Officials say the name Yeager, after General Chuck Yeager, would stay in the title. However, they would add other words such as “West Virginia” or “International” to help the airport stand out and coincide with construction of a new U.S. Customs Building.

The next step is to finalize name options and present them to the airport’s board at the end of the month.

Also at the meeting, the committee announced it is trying to secure a Community Air Service Development Grant from the Department of Transportation to try to add more flights. They are considering destinations such as Dallas, Texas or New York. Officials say it will be a while before they hear back on that grant.

