16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Sixteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.
The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Friday, saying the cases range from a 5-year-old boy to an 86-year-old man.
Since the pandemic started last spring, the county has had 4,596 total cases, 2,932 which have recovered.
Sixty-two people have died from virus complications.
