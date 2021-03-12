Advertisement

16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Sixteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Friday, saying the cases range from a 5-year-old boy to an 86-year-old man.

Since the pandemic started last spring, the county has had 4,596 total cases, 2,932 which have recovered.

Sixty-two people have died from virus complications.

