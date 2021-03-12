Advertisement

Charleston lawyer sentenced to home confinement on fraud charge

A Charleston lawyer who missed his initial trial date and fled to Nicaragua has been sentenced...
A Charleston lawyer who missed his initial trial date and fled to Nicaragua has been sentenced to home confinement on fraud charges.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston lawyer who missed his initial trial date and fled to Nicaragua has been sentenced to home confinement on fraud charges.

Bill Lester, 69, will serve 1 to 3 years under home confinement. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Duke Bloom said, “the court can keep jurisdiction over him a longer period of time on home confinement.” Lester would have been immediately eligible for parole had he been sentenced to time in jail.

Lester has surrendered his law license and will pay restitution to the State, Kanawha County, West Virginia Public Defenders Service, and Creed Capital, LLC. The restitution will be repaid in monthly increments, and totals almost 100,000 dollars.

As part of the home confinement sentence, Lester will not be allowed to leave Kanawha County. If he does, he will be subject to escape charges. Lester will also pay a 500 dollar monthly fee and perform one day of community service a week.

Lester was indicted in 2016. According to the indictment, Lester allegedly falsely reported providing services to indigent clients on several dates from 2010 to 2014.

“I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart,” Lester said before the sentencing.

To see our previous coverage of this story, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gummy worms, containing 10 milligrams of cannabidiol, are displayed at the Cannabis World...
Poison Center warns about dangers of Delta-8-THC
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Suspects from a drug bust in Huntington prepare to be arraigned at the Cabell County Courthouse.
Five arrested after police chase in Huntington
President Biden to sign relief bill Thursday afternoon
One person taken to hospital after truck crashes over Nitro hillside.
One person injured after truck crashes over hillside

Latest News

LEFT: Suspect, John Westbrook. MIDDLE: Missing teen Daphne. RIGHT: Missing teen Daphne and one...
TBI says missing Chattanooga teen could be in Florida
According to firefighters, it happened at a building on the corner of Dunbar Street and...
Road shut down as crews respond to possible fire
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Governor Justice honors 165 COVID-19 deaths that weren’t properly reported
WV’s new vacation guide pays tribute to ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’