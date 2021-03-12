Charleston lawyer sentenced to home confinement on fraud charge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston lawyer who missed his initial trial date and fled to Nicaragua has been sentenced to home confinement on fraud charges.

Bill Lester, 69, will serve 1 to 3 years under home confinement. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Duke Bloom said, “the court can keep jurisdiction over him a longer period of time on home confinement.” Lester would have been immediately eligible for parole had he been sentenced to time in jail.

Lester has surrendered his law license and will pay restitution to the State, Kanawha County, West Virginia Public Defenders Service, and Creed Capital, LLC. The restitution will be repaid in monthly increments, and totals almost 100,000 dollars.

As part of the home confinement sentence, Lester will not be allowed to leave Kanawha County. If he does, he will be subject to escape charges. Lester will also pay a 500 dollar monthly fee and perform one day of community service a week.

Lester was indicted in 2016. According to the indictment, Lester allegedly falsely reported providing services to indigent clients on several dates from 2010 to 2014.

“I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart,” Lester said before the sentencing.

