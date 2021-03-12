Commissioner says Lawrence County, Ohio is projected to get nearly $11.5 million in American Rescue Plan

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Lawrence County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday says the data released so far projects the county to receive approximately $11.5 million from the American Rescue Plan.

She says this is a one time funding, to be used for one time purposes.

Commissioner Holliday says, “the goal of the commissioners is to use the funds to the benefit of the citizens of Lawrence County in the best way possible. Until such time as the US Treasury releases their official amounts and official guidance on the use of the funding, everything else is pure speculation. Once official numbers and guidance are released, the county can begin specific planning on the use of the funds.”

