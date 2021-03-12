Advertisement

Crews battle house fire in Guyandotte

A house caught fire in Guyandotte Friday morning.
A house caught fire in Guyandotte Friday morning.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 2:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GUYANDOTTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A house in Guyandotte caught fire around 1 a.m Friday.

According to firefighters, it took about 30 minutes to put out the flames.

When they arrived on scene, they found flames coming out of the second floor.

No one was home at the time and there were no injuries.

Firefighters don’t believe the fire to be suspicious, but the fire marshal is investigating.

Firefighters on scene tell us a family was scheduled to move into the home sometime Friday.

