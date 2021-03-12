HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Valley Cakes and Cafe’s Daddy/Daughter Beauty & The Beast Tea Party is at Valley Park in Hurricane on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Call 681-233-1400 for more details, or visit their Facebook page for tickets.

Valley Cakes and Café takes pride in hosting tea parties, bridal showers, baby showers, and any other type of event you can think of. They can also help with larger parties or caterings.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.