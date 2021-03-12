Advertisement

Daddy Daughter Beauty & The Beast Tea Party

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Valley Cakes and Cafe’s Daddy/Daughter Beauty & The Beast Tea Party is at Valley Park in Hurricane on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Call 681-233-1400 for more details, or visit their Facebook page for tickets.

Valley Cakes and Café takes pride in hosting tea parties, bridal showers, baby showers, and any other type of event you can think of. They can also help with larger parties or caterings.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gummy worms, containing 10 milligrams of cannabidiol, are displayed at the Cannabis World...
Poison Center warns about dangers of Delta-8-THC
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Suspects from a drug bust in Huntington prepare to be arraigned at the Cabell County Courthouse.
Five arrested after police chase in Huntington
President Biden to sign relief bill Thursday afternoon
One person taken to hospital after truck crashes over Nitro hillside.
One person injured after truck crashes over hillside

Latest News

That's a Wrap! | March 12
That’s a Wrap! | March 12
West Virginia National Guard members provide assistance at COVID-19 testing event in Charleston.
National Guard marks one year responding to COVID-19 pandemic
Andy Chilian breaks down your weather photos | March 12
Andy Chilian breaks down your weather photos | March 12
Hen and Berry Salad and Valley Cakes & Cafe
Hen and Berry Salad and Valley Cakes & Cafe