Davis Creek Elementary set to reopen March 29

Flood waters destroyed books, desks and other school supplies. Teachers say its heartbreaking to see their collections and student artwork ruined by water.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Schools is planning to reopen Davis Creek Elementary on March 29.

The lower level classrooms and heating and cooling systems were heavily damaged by the recent flooding. When the water receded, employees and staff emptied out rooms that were affected, sorted and cleaned items that could be saved, as well as got rid of what was damaged.

Maintenance removed and replaced construction elements like walls, drywall and flooring. Then, they started repairing the building’s environmental systems.

“It’s been all hands on deck for our Maintenance Department at Davis Creek Elementary,” said Kim Cooper, Assistant Superintendent over Operations for Cabell County Schools. “These dedicated employees have truly risen to the challenge and we’re rapidly entering the final stage of repairs. It’s going to take a little more time to get everything wrapped up, but there is definitely light at the end of the tunnel.”

According to the Assistant Superintendent over Operations, students at Davis Creek Elementary will continue remote learning this coming week and during Spring Break week. After spring break, they believe students will be able to return full-time to in-person learning at the school.

“There could always be a delay, but our goal is to have all projects and environmental testing complete so that students may return Monday, March 29. We know that students learn best when they are in-person at their schools with the caring adults who are working to ensure their academic success and personal well-being,” said Kim Cooper.

The district will still provide daily Grab-N-Go meals for Davis Creek students each day at noon at Guyan Estates community pool and at the school. Before Spring Break, students will be given multi-day meal boxes at the same sites.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

