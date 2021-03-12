Advertisement

Delta Air Lines adding larger aircraft service at Yeager Airport

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Delta Air Lines is now flying the larger Bombardier CRJ-900 aircraft at Yeager Airport, CRW officials report Friday.

They had previously been flying the smaller CRJ-200s.

This larger regional jet includes 76 seats, with additional First class and Delta Comfort+ seating.

The 900s will be flown on all flights to and from the Atlanta (ATL) hub and CRW.

“Having larger aircraft flying into CRW provides additional seating options for our passengers,” said Yeager Airport Director and CEO Nick Keller. “We encourage area residents to support the use of these larger jets because supporting existing service is the best way to show the airlines we can support new flights.”

American Airlines will also occasionally be upgrading aircrafts at CRW.

You can view the type of jet while booking your trip on the airline website.

