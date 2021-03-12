Advertisement

DOJ seeks $3.2M from W.Va. governor’s coal companies

(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking $3.2 million in penalties from Appalachian coal mines owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

Attorneys for the government say in a new motion filed Thursday that the companies violated a settlement meant to prevent pollution.

The U.S. and several states settled and signed a consent decree with the companies in late 2016 to resolve allegations of Clean Water Act violations.

The violations involved Justice-owned mines in Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

