Friday rains to pave way for cooler weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The long dry period that has followed the floods of early March is coming to an end this March evening as waves of showers cross the region. The first wave glanced by to the north on Thursday as light showers dampened the ground through the River Cities of Huntington-Ashland-Ironton while by-passing Charleston to the north. If you look at this initial band of showers as one composed of foot soldiers you will understand why the next wave is free to come in and end this mini-dry spell.

Temperatures crested near 70 on Thursday and will stay in the 50s overnight as rains cool the atmosphere down. Overnight rains will only measure .25″-.5″ by mid-morning Friday so no big water issues are foreseen. However roads may be slicker than normal overnight so allow some extra time for any overnight travel.

Friday will start grey and gloomy with rain, drizzle and fog. While temperatures will hover in the cool-ish 50s all day long, chances are good the mercury will rebound if just a few degrees as skies brighten by afternoon.

The weekend will feature partly cloudy skies and a chilled north wind SERVING as a friendly reminder that winter is still with us for another week or so.

Highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s through the weekend.

