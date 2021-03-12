Advertisement

Guilty verdict returned in double murder and arson trial

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial against a man facing charges in connection with a double murder and arson case ended with a guilty verdict.

The jury found Brain Willis guilty on two counts of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony and arson.

The Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says the jury deliberated for three hours before returning with a verdict and a recommendation of no mercy.

Willis’ charges stem from a house fire in November of 2016 on Willis Branch Road in Victor, West Virginia. Steven Skaggs and Stephanie Watters were killed.

Two other men were also charged in connection to the fatal fire.

Officials say Everett Gill pleaded guilty to conspiracy back in 2019.

Charles Gill pleaded guilty back in 2019 to two counts of voluntary manslaughter and one count second degree arson.

Part of the plea agreement was to testify in Brian Willis’ trial.

Neither have been sentenced.

Investigators believe the suspects murdered Skaggs and Watters, then burned the home to cover it up.

Willis’ sentencing date has not yet been set.

