HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

From sweet treats to delicious food, Valley Cakes and Café has all your hunger needs. They offer a lunch menu, as well as a to-go dinner menu, that they share weekly that customers can preorder from.

Call 681-233-1400 to place an order, or click here to visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.