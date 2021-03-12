Advertisement

Kentucky State Police issues Golden Alert

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky (March 12, 2021) – Kentucky State Police Post 11 is actively investigating a missing persons investigation in Laurel County.

The male has been missing since February 20, 2021.

Raymond D. Bowling, 42 of Owenton, KY. Mr. Bowling was last seen at a residence in East Bernstadt on Saturday, February 20, 2021 around 5:00 PM.

Mr. Bowling is described as a white male 5′8′' roughly 195 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Mr. Bowling was operating a 2004 Blue Toyota Camry.

The registration on the vehicle KY (446-AJA). The right front fender of the vehicle is white.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11, London at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

Trooper Jack Riley is continuing the investigation.

