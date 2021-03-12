Advertisement

Looking back, small businesses triumph through the pandemic

Emerging from going into survival mode
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday marked a year since the COVID-19 pandemic was officially declared by the World Health Organization.

Over the last year, statewide shutdowns and restaurant restrictions have impacted the way small businesses operate, some calling it a fight for their lives.

For Tipton’s Traditions, 2020 was supposed to be their 85th anniversary.

“It was very heartbreaking. I’ve heard stories of all the major milestones we’ve celebrated together through the years,” said Melissa Gaillion, an employee at Tipton’s Traditions. “You take things for granted. You think everything is going to be OK all the time, even though it’s not.”

With a pinch of hard work, a dash of grit and faithful customers, Tipton’s Traditions will celebrate its 86th year of business in April.

Carlos Ortiz, owner of Casa Grande, recalls being in survival mode the last year.

“It was something I had never experienced in my entire life. It was too many changes, rules, and regulations, but we had to get adjusted to it,” Ortiz said.

The Paycheck Protection Program was a helpful tool for Ortiz.

“It was not easy. I had to consider my family’s safety, too, but this is my only income. I had to provide for my family plus 35 employees’ families. I wasn’t willing to lose my employees,” Ortiz said.

While outdoor businesses thrived early on with social distancing, inventory backlogs have slowed business.

“When you close everything down for a year, there’s going to be consequences,” said Jeff Joy, owner of Jeff’s Bike Shop. “We had a very busy Saturday where we sold three bikes and people brought in a ton of repairs, but we probably could have sold six to eight bikes if we had them. We didn’t have the inventory to sell what people wanted.”

