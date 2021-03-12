Advertisement

Montgomery Bridge to undergo 3-year-long construction project

They mayor said the construction is expected to begin at the end or March.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Montgomery Bridge will be undergoing a 3-year-long construction project, according to Mayor Greg Ingram.

Mayor Greg Ingram said this is a major renovation project.

No specific details have been made available at this time.

