Montgomery Bridge to undergo 3-year-long construction project
They mayor said the construction is expected to begin at the end or March.
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Montgomery Bridge will be undergoing a 3-year-long construction project, according to Mayor Greg Ingram.
They mayor said the construction is expected to begin at the end or March.
Mayor Greg Ingram said this is a major renovation project.
No specific details have been made available at this time.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.