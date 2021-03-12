Advertisement

Motorists stop traffic as child wanders away from daycare facility

By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo mother is outraged at a local daycare center after her 3-year-old daughter was found in the middle of traffic.

The mother says drivers hit their brakes and parked their vehicles sideways to stop traffic on Jackman Rd. in fear that the little girl might get hit.

Colleen Cantrill said the incident happened Monday at Educare Academy on Jackman.

“I was devastated,” she said. “I felt like my heart was going to come out of my chest. I’m still shook and up about it. I can’t believe that somebody I put my trust into can’t even be honest and tell me what really happened.”

Cantrill said she read about what really happened on a Facebook post of Dominic Okdie, who found the child.

“We picked her up and we walked up to the daycare and then we went up to the door, started pounding on it,” Okdie said. “A daycare employee answered and we handed her the child.”

The daycare said they were already looking for the child and notified the parent as soon as she was found.

This isn’t the first time the daycare has allegedly left a child unsupervised.

According to a Center Licensing Report from Job and Family Services, the same little girl was found unattended outside the building in the parking lot for less than five minutes during a restroom break in January.

Cantrill said she wants the daycare to lose their license.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gummy worms, containing 10 milligrams of cannabidiol, are displayed at the Cannabis World...
Poison Center warns about dangers of Delta-8-THC
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Suspects from a drug bust in Huntington prepare to be arraigned at the Cabell County Courthouse.
Five arrested after police chase in Huntington
President Biden to sign relief bill Thursday afternoon
One woman taken to the hospital after two car accident in Huntington.
One taken to the hospital after two car accident

Latest News

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County
They mayor said the construction is expected to begin at the end or March.
Montgomery Bridge to undergo 3-year-long construction project
Jenn Webb, publicist for Dollywood, joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about the opening of the...
WSAZ Now Desk | Dollywood rep talks opening of park for season
Guilty verdict returned in double murder and arson trial
Delta Air Lines adding larger aircraft service at Yeager Airport