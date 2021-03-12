National Girl Scout Day | Thin mint cupcakes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Grab some Thin Mints today to celebrate National Girl Scout Day. It commemorates the first official girl scout troop meeting on March 12, 1912 in Savannah, Georgia. 18 girls were present. Today, the organization has more the 3.7 million members.

The Girl Scouts of America encourages girls to build confidence and character through service projects, outdoor activities, and adventures.

To celebrate, support your local troops. One of the easiest, and yummiest, ways is to order girl scout cookies!

