National Girl Scout Day | Thin Mint cupcakes

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Click here to find the Thin Mint cupcake recipe and more.

Grab some Thin Mints today to celebrate National Girl Scout Day. It commemorates the first official girl scout troop meeting on March 12, 1912 in Savannah, Georgia. 18 girls were present. Today, the organization has more the 3.7 million members.

The Girl Scouts of America encourages girls to build confidence and character through service projects, outdoor activities, and adventures.

To celebrate, support your local troops. One of the easiest, and yummiest, ways is to order girl scout cookies!

National Girl Scout Day | Thin mint cupcakes
