Advertisement

Netflix testing way to crack down on account sharing

The company's terms of service say accounts 'may not be shared with individuals beyond your...
The company's terms of service say accounts 'may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.'(Source: Netflix/CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you share your Netflix account with other people, listen up.

The company’s terms of service say accounts “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.”

The streaming giant is testing a new feature that could crack down on password sharing.

The way it would work is when a user selects their profile on a shared Netflix account, a pop-up will ask them to verify the account with a text or email sent to the account holder.

Users can also choose to verify later, in which case, the pop-up will show up again at an undetermined later date.

If they can’t confirm they’re an authorized user, viewers will be prompted to set up a new account.

The test feature is rolling out to a limited number of users who watch on the Netflix TV app.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gummy worms, containing 10 milligrams of cannabidiol, are displayed at the Cannabis World...
Poison Center warns about dangers of Delta-8-THC
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Suspects from a drug bust in Huntington prepare to be arraigned at the Cabell County Courthouse.
Five arrested after police chase in Huntington
President Biden to sign relief bill Thursday afternoon
One person taken to hospital after truck crashes over Nitro hillside.
One person injured after truck crashes over hillside

Latest News

The White House has announced plans to restart the Central American Minors Program ended by...
Biden moves to relieve strain of child border crossings
LEFT: Suspect, John Westbrook. MIDDLE: Missing teen Daphne. RIGHT: Missing teen Daphne and one...
TBI says missing Chattanooga teen could be in Florida
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
Multiple members of NY’s congressional delegation say Cuomo should resign
A Charleston lawyer who missed his initial trial date and fled to Nicaragua has been sentenced...
Charleston lawyer sentenced to home confinement on fraud charge
Mega Millions lottery tickets, center, and Power Ball tickets, right, are seen with other...
4 people in Michigan won January $1.05B Mega Millions prize