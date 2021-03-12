Advertisement

ODOT giving $7M to local transit, health departments

By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Meigs County health officials say the county fairgrounds is a great place to distribute vaccine, if people can get there.

“It’s definitely been a challenge for some people to get to the fairgrounds. We’ve had a lot of people who are getting rides from family members or friends,” said Brody Davis with the Meigs County Health Department.

With the spread-out nature of the county, and a lack of public transit, getting everyone their shot of hope can be a challenge, especially for people unable to drive.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is looking to change all of that, with a $7 million fund distributed to all 88 counties to make sure more Ohioans are able to get vaccinated.

“We know there are people out there in Ohio that qualify for this vaccine, that want to get to this vaccine that don’t have a car or don’t have an automobile and to them transportation may be the only barrier to them getting vaccinated, and if we can remove that barrier certainly that is a huge plus,” said ODOT spokesperson Matt Bruning.

Health officials say Meigs County is set to receive $15,000 from ODOT, and in the absence of an already working bus system, they’ll be working with county agencies and potentially even provide vouchers to remove the travel barrier.

“Getting people to drive in can be difficult to have a driver for somebody so just getting that all put together is going to be a great asset for us I believe,” Davis said.

