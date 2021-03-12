Advertisement

Ohio University to be featured on Jeopardy! episode

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) – “What is, Ohio University?” That may be the winning response on the Monday, March 15, airing of Jeopardy! when OHIO will be featured as a clue.

Bobcat and trivia fans alike are welcomed to “Stand up and Cheer” for the classic quiz show at 7:30 p.m. to watch for the clue and play along on WSAZ.

OHIO will appear in the category, “A College Conference Call.”

Before the episode airs, Bobcats and the OHIO community can also refresh their Ohio University knowledge by visiting www.ohio.edu/ohio-facts.

