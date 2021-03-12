Advertisement

One taken to the hospital after two car accident

One woman taken to the hospital after two car accident in Huntington.
One woman taken to the hospital after two car accident in Huntington.(Ricardo Ribeiro)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two car accident in Huntington sent one woman to the hospital for treatment.

Cabell County dispatchers say the accident happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 31st Street and 8th Avenue.

Emergency crews on the scene tell WSAZ two drivers tried to cross the intersection and crashed.

Medical personnel helped get one driver out. There is no word on the condition of the woman taken to the hospital.

Wreckers are on the way to clear the accident.

Keep checking on WSAZ.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gummy worms, containing 10 milligrams of cannabidiol, are displayed at the Cannabis World...
Poison Center warns about dangers of Delta-8-THC
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Suspects from a drug bust in Huntington prepare to be arraigned at the Cabell County Courthouse.
Five arrested after police chase in Huntington
President Biden to sign relief bill Thursday afternoon
One person taken to hospital after truck crashes over Nitro hillside.
One person injured after truck crashes over hillside

Latest News

Ohio University to be featured on Jeopardy! episode
Dr. Ogu from Marshall Health shares the risk factors for kidney disease, how you can prevent it...
National Kidney Day
Doctor Rushton, infectious disease specialist, shares his insight on the progress we have made...
The one year anniversary of the Covid-19 pandemic
A water line broke in downtown Huntington and is being repaired.
Water line break in Huntington