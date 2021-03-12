One taken to the hospital after two car accident

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two car accident in Huntington sent one woman to the hospital for treatment.

Cabell County dispatchers say the accident happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 31st Street and 8th Avenue.

Emergency crews on the scene tell WSAZ two drivers tried to cross the intersection and crashed.

Medical personnel helped get one driver out. There is no word on the condition of the woman taken to the hospital.

Wreckers are on the way to clear the accident.

