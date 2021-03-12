Advertisement

Road shut down as crews respond to possible fire

According to firefighters, it happened at a building on the corner of Dunbar Street and...
According to firefighters, it happened at a building on the corner of Dunbar Street and Quarrier Street Friday.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Quarrier Street is shut down between Dunbar Street and Leon Sullivan Way due to reports of a possible fire.

According to firefighters, it happened at a building on the corner of Dunbar Street and Quarrier Street Friday.

When they arrived, they found light smoke on the 7th and 8th floor, but it has since went away. Officials say they believe it’s electrical because residents say they smelled a rubber burning smell.

No source has been found.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gummy worms, containing 10 milligrams of cannabidiol, are displayed at the Cannabis World...
Poison Center warns about dangers of Delta-8-THC
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Suspects from a drug bust in Huntington prepare to be arraigned at the Cabell County Courthouse.
Five arrested after police chase in Huntington
President Biden to sign relief bill Thursday afternoon
One person taken to hospital after truck crashes over Nitro hillside.
One person injured after truck crashes over hillside

Latest News

LEFT: Suspect, John Westbrook. MIDDLE: Missing teen Daphne. RIGHT: Missing teen Daphne and one...
TBI says missing Chattanooga teen could be in Florida
A Charleston lawyer who missed his initial trial date and fled to Nicaragua has been sentenced...
Charleston lawyer sentenced to home confinement on fraud charge
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Governor Justice honors 165 COVID-19 deaths that weren’t properly reported
WV’s new vacation guide pays tribute to ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’