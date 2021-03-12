Road shut down as crews respond to possible fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Quarrier Street is shut down between Dunbar Street and Leon Sullivan Way due to reports of a possible fire.

According to firefighters, it happened at a building on the corner of Dunbar Street and Quarrier Street Friday.

When they arrived, they found light smoke on the 7th and 8th floor, but it has since went away. Officials say they believe it’s electrical because residents say they smelled a rubber burning smell.

No source has been found.

