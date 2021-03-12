Advertisement

The one year anniversary of the Covid-19 pandemic

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - March 11th is the one year anniversary of when the World Health Organization first declared the pandemic. In the days following, schools closed, businesses were shut down and many people began working from home. Quarantines, remote schooling and face masks became a way of life. Now, a year later, people are getting vaccinated and restrictions are being lifted.

Doctor Rushton, infectious disease specialist, shares his insight on the progress we have made through this year and what the future could look like as we move forward.

