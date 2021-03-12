UK’s difficult season ends with a loss in Nashville

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Talk about a microcosm of the season. Kentucky 74-73 loss to Mississippi State in Nashville mirrored the kind of year it’s been for the Wildcats basketball program.

UK fought back from a double figure first half deficit to take the lead in the second half over the Bulldogs. Much of that momentum came from the shooting of Dontae Allen who scored 23 points on 6 3 pointers.

“It’s just disappointing,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “Kind of like the year went. Couple baskets here, a block here, they make a free throw, we miss a free throw. Guy is wide open and instead of making a tough play and getting fouled, we take a jump shot that doesn’t have a chance of going.”

Kentucky ends its year at 9-16, the first losing season since the 1988-89 season.

