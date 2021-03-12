Advertisement

UK’s difficult season ends with a loss in Nashville

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Talk about a microcosm of the season. Kentucky 74-73 loss to Mississippi State in Nashville mirrored the kind of year it’s been for the Wildcats basketball program.

UK fought back from a double figure first half deficit to take the lead in the second half over the Bulldogs. Much of that momentum came from the shooting of Dontae Allen who scored 23 points on 6 3 pointers.

“It’s just disappointing,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “Kind of like the year went. Couple baskets here, a block here, they make a free throw, we miss a free throw. Guy is wide open and instead of making a tough play and getting fouled, we take a jump shot that doesn’t have a chance of going.”

Kentucky ends its year at 9-16, the first losing season since the 1988-89 season.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gummy worms, containing 10 milligrams of cannabidiol, are displayed at the Cannabis World...
Poison Center warns about dangers of Delta-8-THC
Woman arrested for threatening students, staff at middle school
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
People who visited business in Nicholas County asked to quarantine
UPDATE | W.Va. DHHR releases list of facilities with unreported COVID-19 deaths

Latest News

WVU men's basketball
WVU falls to Oklahoma State in Big 12 Tourney
Herd falls in CUSA first round
Marshall University Logo
Herd women lose heartbreaker in CUSA Tourney
Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky) gets up for a block vs. Vanderbilt
Isaiah Jackson named to SEC All-Freshman and All-Defensive teams