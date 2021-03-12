Vinton Co. playing for title tomorrow
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Vinton County Vikings are one game away from a state girls basketball championship. They beat Shaker Heights Laurel by a final of 53-51 Friday afternoon in Dayton in the Ohio Division II semi-finals. Vinton County was led in scoring by Lacie Williams who had 17 points with Cameron Zinn adding 12 points and Morgan Bentley with 11 points.
The Vikings improve to 26-1 and will play 25-1 Napoleon tomorrow with a 5:15 p.m. tip off.
