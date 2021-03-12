Vinton Co. playing for title tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Vinton County Vikings are one game away from a state girls basketball championship. They beat Shaker Heights Laurel by a final of 53-51 Friday afternoon in Dayton in the Ohio Division II semi-finals. Vinton County was led in scoring by Lacie Williams who had 17 points with Cameron Zinn adding 12 points and Morgan Bentley with 11 points.

The Vikings improve to 26-1 and will play 25-1 Napoleon tomorrow with a 5:15 p.m. tip off.

The #OHSAA Division II Girls Basketball State Final is set! @Napoleonsports and @VCLADYVIKES will tip off Saturday at 5:15 pm. Check out https://t.co/ielNvNXNgh for more info! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/YMP7MzEnm8 — OHSAASports (@OHSAASports) March 12, 2021

