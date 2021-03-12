Advertisement

Water line break in Huntington

A water line broke in downtown Huntington and is being repaired.
A water line broke in downtown Huntington and is being repaired.(WSAZ)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:10 AM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A main water line broke in downtown Huntington early Friday morning.

It happened on 4th Avenue near 12th Street. It’s across the avenue from the bus terminal.

Water company crews are already repairing the problem. They did not know how long it would take to finish the job.

Two different viewers contacted us to say that they have no water service in the area. One viewer told us that water service could be disrupted for a good portion of the day.

