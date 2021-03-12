Advertisement

West Side Middle School dismissing early due to power outage

power outage
power outage(wcax)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One middle school in Kanawha County will be closing early due to a power outage leaving roughly 2,000 in the dark Friday morning.

According to officials with Kanawha County Schools, West Side Middle School will be dismissing at 11:15 due to the power outage.

Officials with AEP tell WSAZ one of the lines out of their Patrick Street substation is down. Crews are currently working on repairing that line.

There is no estimated time of repair, but officials say power should be restored soon.

