Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Dollywood preparing to open park for the season

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dollywood, a popular spot for travelers in our area, opens to the general public on Sat., March 13.

There are plenty of new shows this year for guests to enjoy, as well as the big return of the rollercoaster, ‘Lightning Rod.’

Jenn Webb, a publicist for the park, joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about all the new attractions and shows and some of the COVID protocols in place as you visit.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gummy worms, containing 10 milligrams of cannabidiol, are displayed at the Cannabis World...
Poison Center warns about dangers of Delta-8-THC
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Suspects from a drug bust in Huntington prepare to be arraigned at the Cabell County Courthouse.
Five arrested after police chase in Huntington
President Biden to sign relief bill Thursday afternoon
One woman taken to the hospital after two car accident in Huntington.
One taken to the hospital after two car accident

Latest News

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County
They mayor said the construction is expected to begin at the end or March.
Montgomery Bridge to undergo 3-year-long construction project
Jenn Webb, publicist for Dollywood, joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about the opening of the...
WSAZ Now Desk | Dollywood rep talks opening of park for season
Guilty verdict returned in double murder and arson trial