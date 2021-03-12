WV’s new vacation guide pays tribute to ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Gov. Jim Justice says this year’s West Virginia Vacation Guide celebrates the 50th anniversary of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

Justice unveiled the new guide on Thursday, dedicated to promoting Almost Heaven, West Virginia.

He says the guide highlights the four seasons, outdoor activities and small mountain towns.

Justice’s office says work on the guide had already started before the coronavirus pandemic, but as new travel trends showed a desire for road trips, outdoor recreation and small towns after COVID-19 emerged, the focus shifted slightly.

To request a copy of the guide, visit WVtourism.com.

