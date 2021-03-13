County fairs to return this summer in Ohio

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - County fair lovers in Ohio who missed out on the experience in 2020 because of the pandemic are thrilled the events are expected to be allowed this year.

Those associated with the Lawrence County Fair are excited to hear it’s expected to be held this July.

Gov. Mike DeWine says as of now the plan is to have social distancing and masks required, but it’s possible health orders will no longer be in place in Ohio by the time the fairs begin, and guidelines could change.

Rachael Fraley is Lawrence County’s OSU extension office’s 4-H educator.

“Kids are excited to be back together,” she said. “When they come together at the fair, it’s like one big family.”

Trenton Williams is the Lawrence County 4-H teen leader.

“I am very excited about it, considering the fair is a big part of my year, and I’m really involved with it,” Williams said.

The Lawrence County Fair is scheduled from July 10 to July 17.

Fair officials are already scheduling vendors and signing contracts, with stipulations if the situation with the virus changes.

High school seniors watched last year’s senior class miss out on so much. They’re excited to hear DeWine say proms and graduations are expected to be allowed this spring, as well.

“At the beginning of the year we thought we’d end up just like them, but with everything changing, that’s exciting to hear,” Fairland senior Emma Marshall said.

Guidelines on proms and graduations are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

