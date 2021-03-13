Advertisement

Eight COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, eight more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the state.

On Saturday morning, DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old female from Marion County, a 58-year old male from Marion County, a 75-year old female from Putnam County, a 94-year old female from Marion County, a 54-year old male from Berkeley County, a 79-year old female from Ohio County, an 87-year old female from Marshall County, and a 93-year old male from Hancock County.

Health officials also confirm 307 more positive cases of COVID-19.

As of Saturday morning, DHHR says there have been 2,289,234 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 135,149 total cases and 2,519 total deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,290), Berkeley (9,996), Boone (1,637), Braxton (789), Brooke (2,039), Cabell (8,071), Calhoun (234), Clay (381), Doddridge (478), Fayette (2,773), Gilmer (721), Grant (1,126), Greenbrier (2,446), Hampshire (1,559), Hancock (2,596), Hardy (1,309), Harrison (4,950), Jackson (1,698), Jefferson (3,702), Kanawha (12,344), Lewis (1,064), Lincoln (1,275), Logan (2,778), Marion (3,772), Marshall (3,092), Mason (1,808), McDowell (1,387), Mercer (4,282), Mineral (2,601), Mingo (2,188), Monongalia (8,276), Monroe (977), Morgan (946), Nicholas (1,244), Ohio (3,698), Pendleton (623), Pleasants (812), Pocahontas (601), Preston (2,618), Putnam (4,338), Raleigh (4,908), Randolph (2,428), Ritchie (632), Roane (510), Summers (706), Taylor (1,097), Tucker (509), Tyler (637), Upshur (1,720), Wayne (2,628), Webster (376), Wetzel (1,106), Wirt (361), Wood (7,241), Wyoming (1,771).

