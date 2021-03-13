First Warning Forecast | Quiet Sunday gives way to more active weather for work week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Though providing a hazy look to the sky and dimming the sun at times, Saturday’s high clouds were harmless and did not produce any precipitation. More clouds are expected on Sunday with relatively dry conditions outside of a few sprinkles or passing light shower in southeastern Kentucky. Then, rain chances ramp up area-wide for the work week with temperatures rising and falling all over the place. The last week of winter will be an interesting one for sure!

Saturday evening stays quiet with continued passing high clouds. These clouds will thin out towards midnight as temperatures fall to the upper 30s.

Overnight, expect a mostly clear sky as low temperatures fall to the low 30s. Some 20s are likely in sheltered valleys and rural hollows, where areas of frost are also expected.

Sunday will see sunshine to start, followed by increasing clouds for the rest of the day. Afternoon high temperatures rise to seasonable levels in the mid 50s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and cold, with temperatures falling as low as the mid to upper 20s across southeastern Ohio and northern West Virginia, while staying in the low to mid 30s farther south.

Showers begin moving across the area on Monday, though most areas may not see rain until later in the day. Under a mainly cloudy sky, high temperatures rise to near 50 degrees.

Expect a continued mostly cloudy sky on Tuesday with the chance for a passing shower. Otherwise, the day will be relatively dry and much warmer as temperatures surge to the upper 60s during the afternoon.

Wednesday will be dry for much of the day, but rain showers move in later. High temperatures reach the upper 60s again under a mostly cloudy sky.

Widespread showers are likely Wednesday night into Thursday, and precipitation may end off as a brief mix of rain and snow into early Friday before tapering late Friday morning. While high temperatures stay in the 60s on Thursday, they’ll fall to near 50 degrees on Friday.

Spring officially arrives at 5:37 AM Saturday, however, winterlike temperatures will be seen in the morning as lows start in the 20s. The afternoon will see a good deal of sunshine with highs in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.