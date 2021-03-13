First Warning Forecast | Returning to seasonable temperatures this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The early taste of springlike 70s this past week may have thrown off the realization of what is actually “normal” for this time of year, which is highs in the mid to upper 50s. Both days this weekend will be as such, but then it becomes a wild ride as plenty of swings are expected during the week ahead. This also comes with more opportunities for rain.

Saturday morning starts with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. A mix of sun and high clouds will be seen throughout the day as high temperatures reach the upper 50s. Dry conditions are expected with a light and variable wind.

The sky clears Saturday night, giving way to much colder temperatures as lows fall to the low 30s. Most locations do get down to the freezing mark with areas of frost possible.

Sunday will see a fairly cloudy sky, but some sun does try to sneak in at times. Afternoon temperatures rise to the mid 50s. A few sprinkles or light rain showers may be seen across southeastern Kentucky during the afternoon, but most locations remain dry.

Rain showers become more widespread as they move across the region on Monday as high temperatures stay stuck in the 40s.

Tuesday remains mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a passing afternoon shower. However, expect afternoon temperatures surge to the upper 60s.

A mix of clouds and sun will be seen on Wednesday with high temperatures back near 70 degrees. A few showers are possible late in the day.

Thursday turns damp again with widespread showers likely. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Chillier air comes rushing in for Friday. Precipitation may end off as a brief mix of rain and snow in the morning before tapering during the afternoon as sunshine returns. High temperatures will only reach the upper 40s.

