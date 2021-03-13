Advertisement

Krispy Kreme reveals St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 3:07 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is going green for St. Patrick’s Day!

The doughnut company unveiled four new “luck-filled doughnuts” that are available through March 17.

The Lucky Unicorn, Lucky Leprechaun, Lucky Gold Coins and Lucky Sprinkles doughnuts can be enjoyed individually or in a Luck o’the Doughnut Dozen, which includes three of each doughnut.

On March 16 and March 17, you can enjoy the O’riginal Glazed Doughnut for free when you wear green to a Krispy Kreme location near you.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gummy worms, containing 10 milligrams of cannabidiol, are displayed at the Cannabis World...
Poison Center warns about dangers of Delta-8-THC
One woman taken to the hospital after two car accident in Huntington.
One taken to the hospital after two car accident
The West Virginia Poison Control Center is warning against Delta-8-THC, which is a product that...
W.Va. health officials warn against Delta-8-THC; smoke shops disagree
Suspects from a drug bust in Huntington prepare to be arraigned at the Cabell County Courthouse.
Five arrested after police chase in Huntington
A Charleston lawyer who missed his initial trial date and fled to Nicaragua has been sentenced...
Charleston lawyer sentenced to home confinement on fraud charge

Latest News

Krispy Kreme is offering festive donuts through St. Patrick's Day.
Krispy Kreme is offering festive donuts through St. Patrick's Day
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits
Hurricane drug bust
New Boston wins Friday night