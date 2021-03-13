Advertisement

Dog lost in New Mexico found 4 years later in Texas

By KRIS Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) - A New Mexico family can’t believe the adventure their lost dog embarked when their poodle, Puppies, went missing.

Four years later, he finally turned up hundreds of miles away in Texas.

“We’re really excited to get him back home,” Aranza Delgado said.

Delgado had searched for six months when Puppies went missing. Eventually she gave up the search and hoped he found someone to care for him elsewhere.

“I was always hopeful that they would take care of him because he was a great dog,” she said.

That was until Peewee’s Pet Adoption World and Sanctuary in Corpus Christi, Texas, came across him.

“He was found on the streets, he had a chip, we called the chip company which gave us the name and telephone number of the owner,” shelter volunteer Ernie Cochran said.

Puppies has since had a checkup and is resting behind the scenes as the shelter works to get him back to New Mexico.

“The lady that I’ve been in contact with, she’s picking him up tomorrow when he’s ready to go and she’s going to keep him overnight and then eventually put him on the transport to get him back home,” Delgado said.

Her family is enthusiastic to be reunited with their old friend.

“He has a family that is waiting for him and a new human for him to meet, so hopefully he will enjoy the baby,” Delgado said.

Delgado said with the help of the community in Corpus Christi, they expect to be reunited with Puppies as early as Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KRIS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gummy worms, containing 10 milligrams of cannabidiol, are displayed at the Cannabis World...
Poison Center warns about dangers of Delta-8-THC
The West Virginia Poison Control Center is warning against Delta-8-THC, which is a product that...
W.Va. health officials warn against Delta-8-THC; smoke shops disagree
One woman taken to the hospital after two car accident in Huntington.
One taken to the hospital after two car accident
Hurricane Police interdiction unit seizes more than $250,000 worth of drugs and other evidence.
Hurricane Police interdiction unit seizes more than $250,000 in large drug bust
Private 1st Class Marc M. Siegler with the West Virginia National Guard died Wednesday in...
W.Va. National Guard announces death of off-duty service member

Latest News

Lost New Mexico dog found 4 years later in Texas
Lost New Mexico dog found 4 years later in Texas
Woman arrested after stabbing in Charleston
Chastanay Joseph was arrested in connection to a stabbing on Charleston's East End early...
Woman critically injured in stabbing
One person has been arrested following a stabbing inside a convenience store.
Woman arrested after stabbing