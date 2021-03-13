Manchin discusses COVID-relief funding with West Virginians

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., voted in favor of the American Rescue Plan, which President Joe Biden signed Thursday.

A big chunk of that $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill will be coming to West Virginia.

On Friday, Manchin met with Kanawha County leaders to highlight just how much money is coming.

“This has never happened in the history of our country to where any community’s ever gotten money directly to control your own destiny. It’s never happened,” Manchin said.

More than $600 million is being made available to cities and counties across West Virginia.

“The money to be spent first and foremost is going to be COVID related,” Manchin said.

Manchin said this money can essentially be used as a refund for extra expenses that the pandemic issued a need for, such as PPE and extra police forces.

“There will be money hopefully left over after all that is said and done, that’s where the infrastructure will come in,” Manchin said.

That represents much-needed projects that had to be put on hold for St. Albans Mayor Scott James.

“We’re doing a project in St. Albans on storm sewer between four and five hundred thousand dollar costs,” James said.

However, receiving more than $4 million, that funding will help finish the work.

“There shouldn’t be a project that we can’t complete in the next four years,” Manchin said.

Manchin says the money must be spent by 2024. Any leftover money will be sent back to the United States Department of Treasury.

He also says towns and cities have the option to team up with other entities in their county when working on infrastructure projects.

A detailed list of how much money each city, town, and county in West Virginia is set to receive can be found here.

