New Boston heading to Dayton

By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHILLICOTHE, Oh. (WSAZ) - The New Boston Tigers live to play another day as they defeated Berlin Hiland 44-39 in the Ohio Division IV regional finals and are heading to their first state semi-final since 1960. The Tigers will play 24-2 Columbus Grove next Friday at 2 p.m. from the Ohio state final four in Dayton.

Here are some of the highlights from this historic win as seen on WSAZ Friday night.

